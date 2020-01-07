So many things, in so many sports, are different these days. Consider the various sneakers and socks in high-school basketball.
Used to be, all that was worn were white sneakers with white socks. It was a standard part of nearly all basketball uniforms, white sneakers of some brand with white socks worn at various lengths.
These days, neither are nearly as common. All types of colors of sneakers and socks are attired – pinks and pastels to black and even lime green – for shoes and socks.
Used to be, all members of team would wear the same colored sneakers and socks. That’s not always the case anymore, depending on the team or its philosophy. Some coaches want their players wearing the same styles and colors of foot attire. Others are much more liberal in that thinking.
For those who attend high-school hoop contests, take a look down sometime to witness the rainbow of colors of many shoes and socks.
A player on one boys team this season sports black socks and pink sneakers. Another on that squad prefers the black socks as well, yet wears dark-blue shoes. Either set clashes with the team’s red uniforms.
There was a time when some basketball players didn’t wear socks, at least that appeared above the shoe line. That’s long out of style now.
High-school basketball certainly isn’t the initial sport to experience such footwear color changes. Cross country was probably the first – evolving from all-white shoes and socks, to now, more tints and shades than displayed on a paint-store color wheel.
If cross country shoes and socks weren’t the first to switch, then it was boys and girls soccer footwear.
What’s interesting is baseball, football and girls softball have been slower to change. There are a few reds and blues mixed in, but mostly players in those games still wear traditional black- and white-based foot attire.
