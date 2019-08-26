One of the quieter sporting events to watch is diving, whether at an inside venue or outside during the summer season at neighborhood pools.

Very little is said or heard. When a diver takes the board and is ready to perform, the stillness is comparable to when a golfer prepares to hit a shot.

Even the pool-side diving announcers say little and in hushed tones. They will quickly read a diver’s scores from the judges, then say two first names – one of the divers who just went off the board and the other of the divers up next.

That’s always confusing – and annoying. Why can’t they also announce the divers’ last names as well, and which team they represent?

Spectators become so quiet and still during outdoor meets, it’s easy to hear the sounds of birds, the wind, a camera’s shutter clicking, cars driving past, whispering and nearby neighbors chatting in a side yard. Look around. Some in attendance fall asleep or take up reading something.

Even the cheering at meets after a completed dive is contained to mild clapping. Maybe a bit louder for a well-performed dive, but certainly no hooting or hollering.

For some spectators, it can be hard to maintain that quiet and stillness for the length of a meet, lasting two hours or so, and much longer for day-long all-star events. Being so tranquil and restrained is not the nature of a typical sports fan.

Those in attendance often want to stand and move around. But too much movement is also a no-no. Announcers aren’t hesitant to reprimand. So find a comfortable spot and stay still and quiet, please. Move around, visit the concessions or make bathroom visits only during the breaks.

Diving meets are just so different, since lots of noise is a big part of most every sport. Even golf – another hush-hush game – has more noise, movement and cheering than diving.