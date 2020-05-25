Going forward, the 2020 spring high-school sports season always will be remembered and referred to as the campaign canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, it also will be the season with an asterisk. Those little symbols will be on sports lists everywhere, probably followed by some explanation of why there were no records from that year and why the season wasn’t held.
Maybe there will be larger asterisks somewhere on gymnasium walls to detail missing championship spring banners from 2020.
That means champions from the spring of 2019 will keep that privilege in 2021, and let’s hope those seasons start on schedule this fall.
Asterisks regarding the spring of 2020 may be in various future springbreak and postseason tournament sports programs, which often have lists of the previous year’s champions.
There are all kinds of fanatical high-school recordkeepers, who long have saved sports lists, among them all-conference, all-region and all-state teams. What will they do? Will they include a blank page for 2020 with a COVID explanation detailing why no teams were chosen?
What about high-school sports photo historians? How will they record the spring season that wasn’t? Maybe they will take pictures of empty bleachers and athletic fields to fill 2020 spring photo albums.
The Virginia High School League keeps a complex record-book section on its Website, including lists of team and individual champions and record holders for decades past. There certainly will have to be an asterisk included for 2020. How will that explanation read? Will it say: “Season was not held – COVID-19 pandemic?”
Few probably have yet given much thought about how the canceled 2020 “asterisk spring season” eventually will be historically recorded.
