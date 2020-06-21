Those wonderful sports sights and sounds. They are so great to see and hear once again.
At Arlington’s Barcroft Park on a recent evening, the familiar noises of baseballs being hit and caught and the chatter from a couple of Babe Ruth and Little League 12-under teams practicing were prevalent and echoing throughout the busy complex. The same was the case as an Arlington Girls Softball Association team practiced on an adjacent field.
The park’s batting cages were bustling with activity and the sounds of balls being smashed around.
On another field, an adult soccer game was being intensely played with many participants.
With restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic easing, some spring and summertime sports teams and leagues have taken to the fields for practices, and some games, after a three-month break. There will be more practices and games in coming days. All of that is a welcome sight.
Outdoor pickup basketball contests are again being played. Just drive by one of those typical hoop hotspots and see for yourself, and enjoy the colorful trash-talking that sometimes occurs during that action.
The McLean Little League complex on Westmoreland Street is an active venue again with baseball and softball games and practices. While Great Falls and Vienna Little Leagues canceled all activity until the fall, the McLean league held out, with teams scheduled to play a short season.
Local spring and summer youth- lacrosse leagues are back in action, as well, holding practices and scheduling matches and tournaments.
Little by little, some amateur sports are returning to life. Unless things change and some COVID-19 restrictions are eventually reinstated, July could be a busy sports month with those familiar and welcome sounds and sights of the games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.