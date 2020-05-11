Had the spring high-school sports regular season been held, it would almost be over now.
In private-school baseball, the Flint Hill Huskies were scheduled to face public-school and host Westfield on May 2. That what would have been the final scheduled regular-season contest for Flint Hill. Potomac School and Flint Hill were supposed to play April 30 in a final Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference game for each.
Conference playoff action for some private schools are ongoing.
All of the regular sports seasons weren’t played for high-school teams in Virginia this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During normal times, those sports schedules are looked at multiple times in advance to see which teams are facing which, then rechecked often for updates. There are often frequent changes during the spring because of weather issues.
This year, with all action shut down, there wasn’t any reason to check the schedules, even once. It became depressing to look, seeing which big games or rivalry contests would not be played. With so many spring high-school sports, there are countless such showdowns, often many during a five-day stretch.
The Madison Warhawks and Bishop O’Connell Knights could meet four times a week in girls softball and draw huge interest each outing, no matter the venue.
What would be occurring now is the regular seasons for public-school athletics in Virginia would be ending, with private-school playoffs in full swing. The independent teams most often conclude playoffs before the end of May – with public schools finishing in early June.
This spring there’s nothing. No reason to check the schedules, and if so, only to see “canceled” inked in red next to what would have been so much outstanding entertainment.
