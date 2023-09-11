THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Rappahannock County (0-3) at Quantico (0-2 going into Monday's game), 7 p.m.
Woodbridge (1-2) at Battlefield (3-0), 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge (3-0) at Patriot (1-1), 7 p.m.
Osbourn (0-3) at Potomac (0-3), 7 p.m.
Unity Reed (0-2) at Hylton (2-1), 7 p.m.
Colgan (1-2) vs. Osbourn Park (1-2) at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Gainesville (3-0) at Robinson (0-3), 7 p.m.
Sidwell Friends (1-0) at Saint John Paul the Great Catholic (0-2), 7 p.m.
Forest Park (1-2) at Gwynn Park (MD) (1-0 going into Monday's game), 7 p.m.
Connexions Leadership Academy (Baltimore, MD) at Manassas Park (0-3), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Brentsville (2-0 going into Monday's game) at Handley (1-2), 1 p.m.
note: Brentsville plays at Millbrook Monday, 6 p.m. to complete the game that started Sept. 8, but was suspended due to lightning.
Quantico also plays Monday as does Gwynn Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.