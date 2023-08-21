football generic.jpg
THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Quantico at Southampton Academy, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Mountain View at Forest Park, 7 p.m.

Hylton at Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Osbourn at South Lakes, 7 p.m.

Westfield at Patriot, 7 p.m.

Brentsville at Sherando, 7 p.m.

Colgan at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.

Potomac at Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Gar-Field at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.

Osbourn Park at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.

Saint John Paul the Great at Riverdale Baptist, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Freedom-Woodbridge at Coolidge (DC), 6 p.m.

