PIEDMONT TSUNAMIS 2,860, SUDLEY SEAHORSES 2,418
It was hot and humid on Saturday as the Seahorses traveled to Piedmont to take on the Tsunamis. The Seahorses swam a great meet with 65% of the girls and 64% of the boys swimming faster than their seed times and only 9 individual DQs, but a very talented Tsunamis team prevailed.
Sudley Ribbon High Achievers:
Swimmers with 9 Ribbons: Harper Simpson
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Clara Condon, Shane Hudson, Everett Iszard, Joey Lynch, Ariana Matt, Shayla Matt, Jake Moats, Violet Pizzillo, and Preston Rall
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Alexander Colby, Eli Barrett, Katherine Beemer, Angelo Chierico, Jamie Cornwell, Alaina Grocholski, Brian Haney, Carter Layden, Delaney Palenscar, Hugh Pennefather, Margaret Schroer, Colette Sciscilo, and Hadley Simpson
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Jack Carpenter, Nicolas Chierico, Mason Dailly, Peter Davis, Henna Exley, Anastasia Garvey, John Garvey, Philomena Kay, Mark Linares, Natalie O’Connor, Kylie Payne, Regina Pennefather, Gabriella Russo, Troy Utter, David Winkler, Hatcher Young, Ava Zimmer, and Evan Zimmer
The Seahorses had several outstanding Top 3 in the PWSL relay performances. The 13-14 Boys 200 Meter Freestyle Relay Team finished with the 3rd best time in in the PWSL this week with Jake Moats, Angelo Chierico, Colby Alexander, and Mark Linares.
The 15-18 Boys 200 Meter Medley Relay finished 1st in the PWSL with Troy Utter, Carter Layden, Nicolas Chierico, and Joseph Wilson. The 15-18 Girls 200 Meter Medley Relay claimed 2nd place in the PWSL this week featuring Stella Chierico, Clara Condon, Jamie Cornwell, and Delaney Palenscar. The 15-18 Girls 200 Meter Freestyle Relay claimed 2nd place in the PWSL this week featuring Delaney Palenscar, Violet Pizzillo, Alaina Grocholski, and Jamie Cornwell.
The Seahorses also had several outstanding Top 5 in the PWSL individual performances. Natalie O’Connor finished with the top time in the PWSL in the 11-12 Girls 50 Meter Breast and 3rd in the PWSL in the 11-12 Girls 50 Meter Fly. Jamie Cornwell finished with the top time in the 15-18 Girls 50 Meter Fly and 2nd in the PWSL in the 15-18 Girls 50 Meter Free.
Thomas Klump finished 3rd in the PWSL in the 11-12 Boys 50 Meter Free, 100 Meter Individual Medley, and 50 Meter Breast. Hadley Simpson finished 3rd in the PWSL in the 9-10 Girls 50 Meter Back, 3rd in the 9-10 Girls 25 Meter Fly, and 4th in the 10 & Under 100 Meter Individual Medley. Troy Utter finished 5th in the PWSL in both the 15-18 Boys 100 Meter Individual Medley and the 15-18 Boys 50 Meter Back.
Preston Rall finished 4th in the PWSL in the 11-12 Boys 50 Meter Back. Isabella Walls finished 4th in the PWSL in the 8 & Under Girls 25 Meter Breast. Carter Layden finished 4th in the PWSL in the 15-18 Boys 50 Meter Breast. Violet Pizzillo finished 4th in the PWSL in the 15-18 Girls 50 Meter Breast. Mark Linares finished 4th in the PWSL in the 13-14 Boys 50 Meter Fly.
Next week the Seahorses host the Bridlewood Bridlewaves in the last dual meet of the 2023 season.
