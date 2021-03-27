The Wakefield Warriors, Yorktown Patriots and Bishop O’Connell Knights were winners in high-school football action March 26.
Wakefield (3-1, 2-1) and Yorktown (3-2, 3-1) won at home with O’Connell (1-1) winning on the road, 25-14, over John Paul the Great.
Wakefield routed the Justice Wolves, 33-6, in National District action and Yorktown blew out the Langley Saxons, 42-14, in a Liberty District contest for its third win in a row.
Check back later for details about those victories.
The Washington-Liberty Generals (1-3, 1-2) did not play. Their game against South Lakes was canceled because South Lakes had a COVID issue.
