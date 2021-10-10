The Bishop O’Connell Knights (3-3, 0-1) had their three-game winning streak ended Oct. 9 with a 30-0 home loss to the St. Mary’s Ryken Knights in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener for each high-school football team.
O’Connell had opportunities to score, but turnovers, including two long second-half interception returns for touchdowns, were costly. St. Mary’s Ryken (2-5, 1-0) intercepted four passes in all.
O’Connell quarterback Job Grant was 15 of 37 passing for 174 yards. Mori Langshaw had five catches for 60 yards, Aidan Joseph four for 48, Robert Root three for 28 and Colin Richardson two for 33. Cameron Lee had one catch. Zach Harrison was the team’s leading rusher with 33 yards and Grant had eight.
"We played OK and kept it close for a while. The two late picks for six hurt," O'Connell coach Ken Lucas said.
Starting running back and leading rusher Joey Mahoney was sick and missed the game, and out with injuries were starting kicker/punter John Lindsay and two-way player Norman Boykin
On defense for O’Connell, Grant made 10 tackles, Richardson seven, Nathan Harrison six, Samson Ogunade five and Ryan Creston had four and two interceptions.
Next for O’Connell is an Oct. 16 home game at noon against the Bishop Ireton Cardinals in another conference showdown. The two have been big Northern Virginia rivals for decades.
Ireton will enter the game with a 1-6 overall record and an 0-1 league mark.
