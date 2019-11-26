The Madeira School recently recognized three high-school female student-athletes who signed college letters of intent.
Sofie Davis has committed to join the women’s swim and dive team at the University of Kentucky.
Annie Newton will play lacrosse at United States Naval Academy.
Molly Watts will become a member of the swim and dive team at Drexel University.
All three have been multi-season standouts for their teams at Madeira.
