In a trio of important district football games with first place and or playoff implications on the line Friday night, Nov. 1, all three of Arlington’s public-school teams won big.
The Yorktown Patriots (8-1, 4-0) and Washington-Liberty Generals (5-4, 2-1) were victorious in Liberty District action. The Wakefield Warriors (5-4, 4-0) downed the host Justice Wolves, 32-21, in a National District high-school showdown for first place and the team's fourth win in a row.
It was the third time this season, and second week in a row, that those three Arlington teams won in the same week.
* Yorktown downed the visiting South Lakes Seahawks, 31-10, with W-L blanking the host McLean Highlanders, 42-0.
The victory was the sixth in a row for Yorktown, keeping the Patriots in first place in the Liberty District.
Yorktown scored first on a one-yard run by quarterback Grant Wilson, then led 10-0 on a 30-yard field goal by Jonah Garufi.
South Lakes cut the first-half lead to 10-7, then tied the game at 10 in the third period. Yorktown responded with three straight touchdowns to pull away, the first on an eight-yard run by Piua Atubire, then the next two on passes of 72 and 61 yards from Wilson to Max Patterson. Garufi booted four extra points.
Wilson was 20 of 25 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 47 yards.
"We came out throwing and Grant had a big night throwing and we ran the ball well and we moved the ball," Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. "We kept the ball a lot too.
Atubire had 47 yards rushing and caught two passes. Patterson had six catches and Evan Rotker five. Brendan Rindfusz had three catches and Ta’jaun Perry-Elm two.
Yorktown had 359 total yards.
On defense for Yorktown, John Pius had six tackles, Seth Roberts made four and had an interception and Colby Distaso had three tackles and an interception.
* In W-L’s 42-0 rout over the host McLean Highlanders, the Generals’ third win in four weeks, the team led 28-0 at halftime and was on its way to move into sole possession of second place.
In the victory, Andrew Bolfek scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak on a score set up by runs by William Murphy (77 yards rushing) and Daquoi Moore. Bolfek threw scoring passes of five yards to Ahmad Williams and seven yards to Jack Leonard, and Davion Owens threw 30 yards to Liam McBride for a TD. Murphy had a TD run and Williams returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown.
Bolfek was 11 of 14 passing for 150 yards.
Bryson Files had an interception in the end zone in the first half. Pedro Palacios kicked six extra points.
Yorktown and Washington-Liberty play Friday night, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. in the final regular season game for each with first place on the line. If W-L wins, the teams will be co-champions. If Yorktown is victorious, the Patriots will win the title outright.
Wakefield, like Yorktown, is already assured of at least a co-district championship.
* In what Wakefield announcer Frank Haddock dubbed the Bailey’s Crossroads Bowl back in 2004 when Wakefield and Justice meet each fall, the Warriors jumped to an 18-0 first-half lead in this year's contest en route to the win and taking over sole possession of first place. Justice is second at 3-1.
Scoring those three first-half touchdowns were Camryn Johnson on a six-yard run, Isaiah Mefford on an 84-yard run, and Seth Novak on a 10-yard pass from Cason Poythress.
Justice scored a second-quarter touchdown and missed a 42-yard field goal to end the first half.
In the second half, Mefford had touchdown runs of 21 and 49 yards.
Wakefield has won four straight games after a 1-4 start.
Mefford had 280 yards rushing on 23 carries. Johnson ran for 54 yards. Poythress completed just two passes in only seven attempts for 35 yards. Novak caught both pases.
On defense for Wakefield, Mefford and Izaiah Lang had interceptions and Cameron Queen recovered a fumble late in the game.
