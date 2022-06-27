Three of the four Arlington teams in the Northern Virginia Swimming League won their June 25 meets, with the Overlee Flying Fish improving to 2-0 in Division 1.
Overlee defeated host Highlands Swim Club Whomping Turtles of McLean, 226-194, and is in a three-way tie for first place with defending champion Tuckahoe and Chesterbrook, each of McLean.
The meet was close from start to finish. Overlee had the lead 54-36 after the freestyle races. Highlands outscored Overlee in the backstroke, breaststroke and butter events by a score of 136-134. Heading into the relays, Overlee led 188-172. Overlee won seven of the 12 relays to prevail.
The meet was close throughout, with Overlee clinching the victory with win in two of the final three relays.
Leading Overlee in the meet were double race-winners Violet Mullen, McKinley Busen, Samantha Bravery, Katie Bailey, Holden Busen and Tommy Weber. Single winners for Overlee were Charlie Hartman, Sullivan Portner, Luke Aslaksen, Jackson Bravery, Billy Weber, Charles Hotra, Anna Sullivan, Mary Pickens, Shelby Ebert and Felicity Chubb.
Overlee visits Tuckahoe in a July 2 showdown for first place.
Also in June 25 Division 1 acton, the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts lost to Chesterbrook, 305.5-114.5.
Lila Sherman, Ellie Wertzler and Rachel Conley were double winners for Donaldson Run. Single winners were Will McCool and Ryan Clark.
Donaldson Run hosts Highlands (0-2) July 2.
* In Division 7 action on June 25, Arlington’s Dominion Hills Thunder Ducks evened their record at 1-1 with a 235-180 home victory over Waynewood (0-2).
For Dominion Hills, double race winners were Reid Heller, Henry Smith, Susie Richard, Pax Christensen, Claire McArdle and Lauren Fatouros. Single winners were Matild Macskasi, Beckett Langsdale, Eleanor Odderstol, Cayleigh Beckner, Nicholas Clinger, Emma Deering, Andrew Aldonas, Louis LoGerfo, Allie Ervin and Clara Smith.
Also, recognition went to multiple Thunder Ducks swimmers who swam-up an age group in one or more events and did well, like Lujza Macskasi and Eliza Woodward in 9-10 girls and Lillian Brunk, Grace Messman, Savannah Potter and Kaitlin Reilly in 11-12 girls.
In a Division 9 meet, the host Arlington Forest Tigers improved to 1-1 with a 227-193 win over Highland Park (0-2).
Winning two races each in the meet for the Tigers were Dylan Tallis, Avery Johnson, Alexandra Seidman, Cole Klapmust, Peter Huggler, John Galanes, Miller Mohr, Eli Martin and Alexander Hans. Single-race winners were Evan Dickey, Graham Dickey, Jonah Mohr, Jackson Polsinelli, Emma Gropper and Savanna Lehman.
Arlington Forest hosts Rolling Hills (2-0) July 2.
* In Colonial Swimming League action June 25, the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels (2-0) defeated host Burke Centre, 229-222, in Red Division action and the Fort Myers Squads (1-1) downed host Franklin Glen, 277-174, in a White Division clash.
With their win, the Holy Mackerels took over sole possession of first place.
The Holy Mackerels won seven of the 13 relays and broke several team records.
Will Coleman was a triple winner. Double winners were Mac Marsh, Mimi Riccio, Sedona Springer and Summer Springer. Jimmy Bellino, Lukas Black, Alexandra Browne, Julia Fairchild, Jackson Fried, Tyler McManus, Will Piester, Jack Riccio and William Silver were single winners.
Marsh tied his team record in the 15-18 boys freestyle (24.12) and lowered his butterfly team record (25.81).
A long-standing 26-year-old team record was smashed by the 8-and-under girls medley relay team of Grace Parker, Sedona Springer, Aubrey Larson and Fairchild (1:33.41).
The 15-18 boys medley relay team of Johnny Parfomak, Zach Black, Marsh, and Cooper Donovan broke the record from 2016.
The girls 15-16 medley relay record was broken by the team of Maggie Sughrue, Browne, Ashley Deabler and Azmera Gebre, and the 15-18 girls free relay record was broken by Elizabeth Pilot, Riccio, Mary Hecmanczuk and Browne.
Leading Fort Myer, now tied for second, was Jack Rubin, Diego Ramos, Zachary Berner and Culhane Harper, who each won four races. Mile Wright and Sasha Taylor won three events.
Single winners were Alma McCarthy, Evelyn Logsdon, Clara McCarthy, Willa McCarthy, Axel Smith, Cyrus Beauvais, Erik Rubin and Cole Evans.
On July 2, the Holy Mackerels visit Ashburn Village and Fort Myer swims at Burke Centre Stingers in 8 a.m. meets.
