Lofty batting averages and overall strong performances from Braden Huebsch, Jackson Kantor and Stephen D’Aquila have helped their teams to strong starts in the Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League this summer.
Huebsch plays for Vienna Post 180, which had an 8-2 overall record through July 21 action. Huebsch was batting .487 (20 for 41) with eight RBI and three doubles through those games.
He had one 4 for 4 contest at the plate and another 4 for 5 effort, and had seven multi-hit games.
On the mound, the right-hander has been a shutdown hurler with a 2-0 record and 0.00 earned run average through nine innings. He had allowed four hits, had 11 strikeouts and no walks.
“Braden is hitting better than he probably ever has. He is getting on base and has helped fill the gap in our lineup,” Vienna manager Nick Good said.
Huebsch is one of four returners from last summer’s Post 180 team that won American Legion District 17 and state championships and finished second in its Mid-Atlantic Region, one win short of reaching the World Series. The team had a 36-4 record last summer.
Huebsch was 8-0 for Vienna in 2019, making the team’s record book for having among the most single-season victories.
“He was untouchable last season,” Good said.
Huebsch decided not to play college baseball to concentrate on academics. He did play a very limited amount of club baseball in the early spring at Virginia Tech.
Vienna (4-2 in league play), McLean (4-1) and other District 17 teams are playing an independent schedule this summer, because American Legion baseball canceled its seasons on all levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. On weekends, the teams play non-district opponents.
Kantor and D’Aquila play for McLean Post 270 of the Veterans League. Through nine games, McLean was 6-3 overall. With their productive .500-plus batting averages and stingy spot-pitching efforts, the two had helped 270 score 20 or more runs in three of its wins, and 14 and 13 in two more.
Kantor was batting .590 with eight RBI, eight doubles and a triple. D’Aquila was hitting .564 with 21 RBI, six doubles, one triple and two home runs.
In eight innings on the mound, Kantor had 11 strikeouts and had allowed three earned runs and five hits. In two innings, D’Aquila had given up one earned run and one hit with a strikeout.
Each played for last year’s McLean team that finished second in the district tournament, advanced to the state competition and had a 19-12 record.
Another top hitter for McLean has been part-timer James Triantos. He has played in just four games, going 10 for 15 for a .666 batting average with 11 RBI, four doubles and two home runs.
Vienna and McLean met on July 21 at McLean High School. Vienna won, 6-3.
Huebsch made his first start of the season and pitched six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, shutting down the hot 270 bats. He allowed four hits and did not walk a batter, throwing 91 pitches. Kantor and D’Aquila combined for three of those hits. Triantos did not play.
“He was phenomenal and dominant,” Good said. “We had limited his pitching until then because of some arm soreness he had early on.”
With the bat in that win, Huebsch was 2 for 4 with two RBI and a double. Vienna’s Jack Halloran had two hits, and Brandon Kim, Matt Ford and Allen Yager added an RBI each. Michael Michallas had two stolen bases.
Jack Simon had two hits for McLean, and Michael Hoeymans doubled.
A second game of a Vienna-McLean doubleheader was rained out and might not be made up. Same with July 23 contests for McLean and Vienna.
Those contests likely won’t be made up because there won’t be enough time. The league’s six team double-elimination tournament is scheduled to start Aug. 1.
“Our team doesn’t have the power of last summer when we hit 32 home runs, but we have a lot of speed, we are scrappy and we are finding our identity on defense,” Good said. “It took time to find that identity, because the players didn’t play much during the spring. It’s been baptism by fire.”
In contrast to 2019, Vienna had just one home run through 10 games this season.
In non-district July 25 and 26 games for Vienna and McLean, the two were in action against Legion teams from other districts.
On July 25, Vienna lost a doubleheader to Antietam, 14-7, then fell to Garrett County, 5-4, in a walkoff setback.
Michallas had three hits, including a double, against Antietam. Kim had two hits, Ford doubled and Arvind Rathnashyan was 1 for 2 with two RBI, including a sacrifice fly.
Against Garrett, Hunter Moss and Julian Heitman each had a hit and one RBI and Huebsch added one hit.
McLean routed Damascus, 13-3, July 25 behind a 12-hit attack.
Six players had two hits each for McLean, including D’Aquila. He was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Michael Hoeymans had two hits, including a triple, with two RBI, Andy Ricketts had two doubles and three RBI, Colin Jones had two hits and two RBI, and Noah Hersh and John Benner each had two hits and one RBI.
In July 26 contests, host Vienna was nipped by Stafford, 5-4, at Waters Field and McLean lost at Martinsburg, 5-1.
For Vienna, L.A. Rice had two hits and Ford, Yager and Moss each had a hit and one RBI. Vienna had five hits. Brett Harrelle struck out five in 42/3 innings.
Stafford scored the winning run in the fifth inning, breaking a 4-4 tie.
Michael Hoeymans had two hits, including a double, for McLean. Colin Jones doubled as well.
