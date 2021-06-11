It was a repeat performance for three local girls high-school softball teams that won district championships in recent days.
The Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks finished first in Liberty and Concorde district tournaments, respectively, with the Marshall Statesmen (11-0-1) winning the National District regular-season crown. (There was no tournament in that league.)
Langley and Madison were each top seeds, having finished first in regular-season play.
Madison (12-2) won the Concorde crown with a 10-3 victory behind nine hits over the Centreville Wildcats in the title game. Graciela Dominguez had two doubles and two RBI for Madison, which rallied from a 3-2 deficit after three innings.
Ayla Condill and Katelynn Park (home run, three RBI, two steals) each had two hits for the Warhawks, Lauren Oskuie had a hit and two RBI, and Jackie King had a hit.
Park threw a complete-game seven-hitter with two strikeouts.
Madison was 2-0 in the tourney, defeating the Oakton Cougars, 9-1, in the semifinals behind 10 hits.
King homered, had two hits and four RBI, with Anna Mack and Katrina Swan each having two hits. Rain Castro doubled and had two RBI.
Park threw a six-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Langley (13-1) took first in the Liberty tourney by blanking the Washington-Liberty Generals, 6-0, in the championship game and upping its winning streak to 12.
Olivia Kim (four innings, no hits allowed, five strikeouts) and Maddie White (three frames, six Ks) combined for the shutout.
With the bat for Langley, White doubled and had two hits, Kim and Alden Miller (double) each had a hit and one RBI, Adelaide Loving had two RBI, Charlotte Loving had a sacrifice fly, Reese Torres had a hit and Sarah Semko added an RBI.
Langley was 2-0 in the tourney, with a 9-3 semifinal win over the McLean Highlanders behind 12 hits.
Miller had three hits and an RBI, White had two hits and one RBI, Caroline-Amano Dolan added two hits, Adelaide Loving had two hits and two RBI, and Torres had a hit and one RBI.
Kim tossed a complete-game five hitter with five strikeouts.
Kim injured her right pitching shoulder sliding into second base in the championship game and will be lost for the remainder of the playoffs.
Langley coach Mike Sharkey said the Saxons are a better hitting team than in 2019 when the won the region championship.
“We don’t have many holes in out lineup,” Sharkey said. “One through nine in the order, we can hit the ball. And we have good defense and pitching too. If the all is put in play, we will make the plays.”
Marshall clinched its title with blowout wins over Edison, 16-4, and Falls Church, 13-3.
Marshall had 20 hits, including four home runs, against host Edison. Leah Macaluso belted two homers and had six RBI and three hits. Ruby Stewart and Carmen Musalam (four hits) also homered.
Alexi Martinez had three hits for Marshall. Sela Scheinman, Grace Chamberlain and Emily Manifor had two each. Jasmin Martinez had a hit and four RBI.
Emily Howell threw a complete game with two strikeouts to get the win.
In the victory over Falls Church, Scheinman had three hits and five RBI. She homered and doubled. Tallulah Grivet also had three hits, and Musalam and Manifor had two each. Howell was the winning pitcher.
