Since her freshman season at the Potomac School, Evelina Swigart has been busy as a major contributor in three varsity high-school sports.
She has not only been a starter in girls basketball, lacrosse and soccer for multiple campaigns, she has been a captain of all three squads and helped the soccer and hoops teams win Independent School League championships. Through her junior year, Swigart had earned nine varsity sports letters and received various individual honors in each sport, including being an All-Sun Gazette honorable mention choice in basketball.
Swigart said she follows three rules – sacrifice, focus and support – to maintain focus to play three varsity sports, in addition to studying hard and being involved in other school activities.
“Sometimes I’m late to social events or I don’t go. Sometimes you have to give up things to be a three-sport athlete,” Swigart said. “You have to be dialed in and focused to complete all the tasks. Fortunately, I have a great support system to do this with my parents, friends, family and coaches.”
Swigart said she still plans to play all three sports if the condensed fall, winter and spring seasons begin for Potomac School over a 21-week stretch, commencing in January.
“That will be a whirlwind of 21 weeks and I would be super- happy, and it will be memorable – if it happens,” Swigart said. “I have loved playing the three sports and I love all sports, and all the cross-training they provide. When any kind of ball is near me, I want to pick it up and start throwing or kicking it.”
Swigart’s last competition for Potomac School came during her junior season of lacrosse this past spring. She scored four goals in Potomac School’s 9-8 victory over Sidwell Friends. That was the team’s final game before the remainder of the 2020 spring campaign was canceled in reaction of the pandemic.
However her high-school sports career concludes, going forward Swigart will concentrate on playing just lacrosse in college.
She recently committed to play at the University of Chicago.
“As I got older, lacrosse became my best sport and the most fun for me,” Swigart said. It was a hard decision, but I decided to play lacrosse in college, and I believe the University of Chicago will give me that best opportunity for lacrosse.”
Swigart is a product of youth sports, having played nine years each with the McLean Youth Athletics’ basketball, soccer and lacrosse programs.
NOTES: Other local area athletes joining Swigart on the University of Chicago lacrosse team in the coming seasons will be Jane Chen of Great Falls (St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes school), Camille Kuwana and Sarah Bloomquist of Yorktown High School, Caitlin Blankenship of Madison High School and Isabelle Moran of the Potomac School . . . Other Potomac School girls lacrosse players who have committed to play in college, but at other schools, are Abby Gravel (Franklin and Marshall), Alex Holmes (Cornell) and Jay Gollob (Rensselaer Polytechnic).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.