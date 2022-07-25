There were three double winners from the two Arlington pools in the Colonial Swimming League’s divisional-championship meets on July 23.
For the Fort Myer Squids, Culhane Harper won the boys 8-under butterfly in 21.97 seconds and the 8-under individual medley in 1:47.78 in the White Division meet at Ashburn Farm pool in Loudoun County.
For the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels, Mac Marsh was a double winner in the boys 15-18 freestyle (24.19) and the 15-18 fly (26.09), as was Margaret Riccio in the 9-10 girls backstroke (42.77) and the 9-10 IM (1:38.38).
Single winners for Fort Myer in the meet were Sasha Taylor (girls 13-14 breaststroke, 37.71), Clara McCarthy (girls 13-14 IM 1:11.18), Diego Ramus (boys 13-14 breast, 33.09), Cyrus Beauvais (boys 15-18 breast, 33.91) and Miles Wright (boys 11-12 IM, 1:20.4).
Single winners for the Knights of Columbus were Julia Fairchild (girls 8-under free, 17.93), Ashley Deabler (girls 15-18 breast, 30.71), Sedona Springer (girls 8-under breast, 25.77), Aubrey Larson (girls, 8-under fly, 21.4), William Coleman (boys 9-10 breast, 47.08) and William Silver (8-under IM, 1:57.06).
The final competition of the summer season in the Colonial Swimming League will be the individual all-star meet on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. at Ashburn Village in Loudoun County. Swimmers from Fort Myer and Arlington Knights of Columbus will participate in that action.
The Holy Mackerels were the Red Division regular-season champion this season with a 4-0 record. Fort Myer won one meet in the White Division.
* Arlington’s four summer swimming teams in the Northern Virginia Swimming League had a combined losing record of 9-11 this season. It was the first summer since the 2012 campaign that the four had a cumulative losing mark. The combined record in 2012 was 8-10-2, with only the Overlee Flying Fish of Division 1 having a winning mark that year at 4-1.
This summer Overlee also was the only one of the four with a winning mark, at 3-2. Arlington Forest, Dominion Hills and Donaldson Run all finished 2-3.
The foursome had a 10-10 combined record in 2021 and were 11-9 in 2019.
* The season concludes in the Northern Virginia Swimming League on Saturday, July 30 at Orange Hunt pool in Springfield with the individual all-star meet, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Swimmers from Arlington Forest, Dominion Hills, Donaldson Run and Overlee pools will be participating in the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley races.
