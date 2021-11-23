Three Washington-Liberty High School senior athletes recently signed college letters of intent to play their particular sports at the next level.
Evan Brown will be a member of the men’s diving team at Duke University, Natalie Ellis will play women’s lacrosse at Xavier University and Emmie Ridgeway will join the women’s lacrosse team at Butler University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.