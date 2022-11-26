Senior two-way starting lineman Elijah Hughes was chosen as the Washington-Liberty Generals’ Most Valuable Player for the third straight season as the football team’s recent postseason banquet.
Hughes was also chosen as the Liberty District’s Defensive Player of the Year this past season. His play helped W-L finish 5-6 overall, earn a 6D North Region tournament playoff berth and finish in a three-way tie for second in the league standings with a 4-2 record.
Hughes and the Generals were the only district team to defeat the champion Langley Saxons this season in league play.
Also at the banquet, Washington-Liberty senior defensive lineman David Harris was chosen as the team’s Most Improved Player and senior lineman Caleb Finkel earned the team’s General Way Award.
