Thyrick Pitts Jr. is back with an NFL team.
A day after the Chicago Bears released the Forest Park High School graduate, the New England Patriots announced Tuesday they had claimed him off waivers.
To make room for Pitts, New England released wide receiver Jalen Hurd.
The 24-year-old Pitts signed with Chicago as an undrafted rookie free agent in May following a stellar career at the University of Delaware. Pitts chose the Bears over the Patriots among other teams who expressed interest in signing him.
The 6-foot-3 Pitts was a three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association selection at Delaware. In 2022, he caught a career-high 57 passes for 631 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns.
As NFL training camps open this week, five players from Prince William County are competing for roster slots. Here are the details:
Eight NFL teams wanted to sign Thyrick Pitts Jr. as an undrafted rookie free agent. But no one showed more interest than the Chicago Bears.
Forest Park graduate Thyrick Pitts. Jr. signed with the Chicago Bears Saturday as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Thyrick Pitts Jr. knew his Pro Day on March 22 at the University of Delaware went well. The reason: Afterward, the 2017 Forest Park High Schoo…
