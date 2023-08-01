Thyrick Pitts Jr. is back with an NFL team.

A day after the Chicago Bears released the Forest Park High School graduate, the New England Patriots announced Tuesday they had claimed him off waivers.

To make room for Pitts, New England released wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

The 24-year-old Pitts signed with Chicago as an undrafted rookie free agent in May following a stellar career at the University of Delaware. Pitts chose the Bears over the Patriots among other teams who expressed interest in signing him.

The 6-foot-3 Pitts was a three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association selection at Delaware. In 2022, he caught a career-high 57 passes for 631 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns.

