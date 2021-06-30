A big meet in determining the 2021 Division 1 champion in the Northern Virginia Swimming League is on tap this Saturday morning, July 3 when the Tuckahoe Tigers host the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks at 9 a.m. in an all-McLean showdown.
Each team has 2-0 records, as does the Overlee Flying Fish of Arlington.
Chesterbrook is the four-time defending Division 1 champion and has won 22 straight matches. Tuckahoe has not defeated Chesterbrook in years, and has finished third in Division 1 the last four seasons.
The one common opponent the teams have faced this season is Donaldson Run. Tuckahoe won that meet, 250-170, and Chesterbrook only 212-208.
The McLean teams are long-time regulars in Division 1, with the Tiger Sharks having won numerous championships. Tuckahoe’s last Division 1 title came in 1972, when the Tigers tied for first place.
The winner of the July 3 meet will still have to face, and defeat, Overlee this season before being in the driver’s seat to win the division championship. Overlee hosts Tuckahoe on July 10 and Chesterbrook and Overlee meet July 17.
