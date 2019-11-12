At last! A visual two-step process has begun with the hope of helping to eliminate, or certainly lessen the number of those annoying delay-of-game penalties in high school football.
One step are much-needed play clocks that are appearing in the end zones at some fields – similar to shot clocks in basketball. Bishop O’Connell has been one of the few local high schools that uses such clocks, which face the quarterbacks, for some of its games this season. Many others likely will follow in coming seasons.
The second step involves two different hand signals used by on-field game officials that quarterbacks can see, which start counting down when 10 seconds remain before the ball is needed to be snapped and put in play, then when five seconds remain.
Prior to those steps, the play clock was kept in the head of a coach or player, actually counting down. Coaches can often be heard telling their quarterback to “hurry up” and get the ball snapped.
Five-yard delay-of-game penalties, especially during the first few games of seasons, are found in abundance. One team this fall was flagged for delays on three straight plays in a mid-September contest. In that game, there were seven such penalties combined.
As the season moves on, those penalties become fewer. However, with prep offenses becoming more sophisticated over the years, including more pre-snap shifts and movement, delays still occur far too often.
The thinking is that an end-zone play clock and or visual hand signals from a member of the officiating crew will go a long way to reduce those penalties. Time will tell.
The play clocks are costly, so they aren’t yet mandatory in all high-school football leagues. In time, they likely will be required at all fields.
Having play clocks visible is just part of the solution, though. Offenses still need to be much more efficient at getting the ball snapped.
