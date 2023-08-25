With the bulk of their team back, including all their playmakers, the Eagles (15-0 in 2022) are the favorite to repeat as Class 6 state champions.

They’ll do so against a beefed-up non-district schedule against four programs (Coolidge, Varina, DeMatha, Saint Michael the Archangel) who went a combined 40-9 in 2022.

Senior quarterback Tristan Evans-Trujillo, junior running back Jeffrey Overton Jr., junior wide receiver Juju Preston and senior tight end Aaron Duncan were either first or second-team all-state. Overton has 14 Division I offers and is the Class 6 offensive player of the year. He ran for 2,613 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Duncan has five Division I offers and Preston has more than 10. Preston, who caught 21 touchdown passes last season, returned to Freedom after announcing March 13 he was transferring to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Kam Courtney and E.J. Reid are also back as receivers. Reid has committed to Wake Forest and Courtney to Indiana as a defensive back. Courtney was second-team all-state on defense. With the graduation of James McKay, Reid will assume kickoff and point-after attempt responsibilities in addition to his punting duties.

The Eagles return three veterans upfront led by senior center Walter Hughes (first-team all-state) along with junior Jonah Fuga and senior Ju’elz Stanley Jackson. Junior Justyce Robinson, junior DeMontre Adams and senior Maul Talaeai (transfer from DeMatha) will step in as well.

Besides Courtney, the Eagles return two other all-state players on defense: senior lineman Jewell Harris and junior linebacker Devin Reeves). Junior linebacker Braxton Hunt and senior linebacker Isaiah Harper also are back.

One thing Freedom needs to maintain is its health. With a typical total of 60 players out between junior varsity and varsity, depth is always an issue with Freedom as many players go both ways.