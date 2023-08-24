The biggest change for the two-time outright defending Cedar Run District champs (10-1 in 2022) could be at quarterback.

Although senior Braden Boggs (second-team, all-state all-purpose) returns, he is listed at wide receiver on this season’s roster. It’s a position he played as a sophomore in earning second-team all-state honors after catching an area-high 62 passes for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns. Boggs threw for 1,588 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

There are two quarterbacks listed on the Bobcats’ 2023 varsity roster: Sophomore Calum O’Shea, who played some varsity as a freshman, and junior Brayden Kerr.

On his only completion of the night, O'Shea hit Bryce Banning for a 19-yard touchdown pass with a tenth of a second left in regulation to help send Battlefield's game Oct. 7 against John Champe into overtime. The Bobcats eventually won 28-27.

Third-year head coach Greg Hatfield declined to say who is the Bobcats’ starter for Friday's season-opener against visiting Hylton.

Battlefield will look to junior Sage Davis to lead the running backs following the graduation of leading rusher and scorer Jelon Johnson (1,049 rushing yards, 13 rushing TDs, 78 total points). Davis is up from the junior varsity.

Senior Will Van Roe is the leader upfront. The tackle is a two and a half-year starter. Senior Joe Lubinskas and sophomore Luke Hatfield (Hatfield’s son) are also returning starters on the line.

Boggs would bolster an already strong receiving corps. Banning, a junior, (first-team, all-Cedar Run District as a kick returner, 21 receptions, 240 yards, 4 TDs) and senior/Villanova commitment Brandon Binkowski (caught-team high 49 passes for 699 yards, 10 touchdowns) are back.

Junior defensive end Cameron Binkowski (first-team, all-district) anchors a defense that graduated three Division I players in lineman Ty Gordon (Syracuse and district co-defensive player of the year), all-state defensive back Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech) and Johnson from a unit that allowed 7.6 points a game.

Woodson’s younger brother Cole, a junior with a Virginia Tech offer, will see time at defensive back and wide receiver. Cameron Binkowski will carry the ball as well.

Senior Robbie Karas, a member of Battlefield’s soccer team, takes over kicking duties for the graduated Maddux Tennant (61 total points on 43 extra-points and six field goals.)