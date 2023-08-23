The Pioneers (11-2 in 2022) graduated the majority of their players from a team that won a school-record number of games, averaged 41.2 points a game and advanced to the Class 6 Region B final before losing to Freedom-Woodbridge 53-21.

Four and a half starters are back on defense and 3 and a half on offense.

But they still have a solid foundation in place along with the coaching to extend their consecutive playoff streak to eight.

Junior Tyler Knutson (6-3, 190) takes over at quarterback after spending last season on junior varsity. He replaces the graduated Sam Fernandez (1,689 yards, 13 TDs). Knutson is a traditional drop-back passer.

Junior Jackson McCarter 5-11, 190, second-team, all-district) is Patriot’s most experienced skill player back on offense. He ran for 971 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. Senior Drew Hube (6-2, 185) also started last season at wide receiver.

Senior center Alaric Aherns (second-team, all-district) is the veteran upfront. He is a four-year starter.

Junior Joey Sipina (6-4, 270) and senior Bryan Rudd (6-2, 270) each started half the season at left tackle. Sipina will start at left tackle this season and Rudd is the left guard.

Junior right tackle Hans Schmidt (6-3, 250) is up from the junior varsity. He has put on 40 pounds this offseason to be in a position to play in college in two years. Sophomore Jorden Benjamin (6-0, 265) is the starting right guard. Benjamin played on the freshman team in 2022.

Senior linebacker Darian Whitaker (5-9, 210) is the leader on defense. He finished second on the team in total tackles in 2022 (111).

Senior Nico Vega (6-1, 210) is also a returner at linebacker. He moves from outside to inside. Senior Eli Negron (6-2, 205) started last season at cornerback. Sipina and Ahrens split time at defensive tackle in 2022.