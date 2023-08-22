For the Bruins (6-5 in 2022) to reach the postseason for the third straight year, the key is upfront led by tackles Nathaniel Wright and Brandon Edozie.

Wright is a three-year starter and the first offensive lineman to start for head coach John Robinette as a freshman. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound junior has offers so far from Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and James Madison.

Edozie is in his second year after having never played football before. The 6-7, 280-pound junior was second-team all-state last season for the Bruins’ state quarterfinal basketball team.

Michael Diaz, a 5-10 junior, Isaac Richardson, a 6-4, 275-pound senior and Savion Wooden, a 6-2, 255-pound junior, round out Forest Park’s line. Look for all five to contribute on defense as well.

Carson Fossum is the opening day starter at quarterback. The 5-11, 170-pound junior played on the junior varsity as a sophomore. He’s a traditional drop-back passer. He replaces Quinton Pulley, a dual-threat option who threw for 1,262 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022.

Fossum will have experienced receivers to throw to. Last season’s leading pass catcher, senior Kyle Musselman (5-10, 185 pounds, 44 receptions, 305 yards, 1 TD) is back along with 6-4, 215-pound senior tight end Andrew Perry (14-139, 3 TDs).

Antonio Jones, a 5-10, 175-pound sophomore up from the junior varsity, and Landon Hunt, a 5-11, 190-pound junior, step in as the primary ball carriers in place of the graduated Jovan Cook (1,114 rushing yards, nine TD’s.)

Jaiden McClendon-Parker, a 6-1 senior defensive back, will anchor the secondary. Darrien Jones (5-10, senior) and George Ward (5-10, 175, senior) also return in the secondary. Perry, JJ Hayden (6-foot, 205, senior), Evan Weekes (6-2, 205, junior) Antonio Jones step in at linebacker.