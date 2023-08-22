The Tigers’ skill group is their biggest strength this season as they look to extend their consecutive playoff streak to nine (the longest currently in Prince William County) and win their third straight outright district title.

Brentsville returns its leading passer, rusher and receiver, all of whom were first-team all-Class 3 Northwestern District selections in helping the Tigers go 12-2, reach the state semifinals for the second straight season and set a school-record for wins.

Caleb Alexander, a 5-11, 185-pound senior quarterback, threw for 1,772 yards and 21 touchdowns in earning district offensive player of the year honors. Nico Orlando, a 5-9, 190-pound senior, rushed for 1,493 yards and 25 touchdowns in earning first-team, all-state honors. And Tyler Owens, a 5-10, 180-pound junior, caught 36 passes for 704 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sebastian Hansford, a 5-10, 270-pound senior, returns at center, where he was second-team, all-district. He is the veteran on a team that has good size, but is inexperienced upfront.

Look for sophomore Gabe Haley (6-3, 230) to step in on the line as well. Haley backed up all-state performer Tyler Nix, who has graduated.

Senior Blake Fletcher (5-10, 190) and junior kicker Wyatt Vonderhaar (6-1, 185) were second-team all-district at running back and as a kicker. Vonderhaar was a first-team all-district punter.

William & Mary commitment Langston White (6-2, 210 senior) is a returning first-team all-state linebacker who was also the district’s defensive player of the year. Owens (first-team, all-district) and Fletcher are back in the secondary along with Orlando (second-team, all-state).

James Vaughn, a 5-10, 190-pound junior, up from the junior varsity, will step in at defensive lineman as well as contribute as a running back.

Trent Hayes (5-11, 175-pound senior) will contribute at wide receiver and safety and is the back-up quarterback.