With seven public-school teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas winning Class 6 state championships during the spring’s high-school sports season, the question is natural:
What kind of potential do those seven possess for repeating those titles in 2023? Based on the number of key players expected to return, some could very well win it all again.
The Madison High School girls softball team, for example, will have many starters from the 2022 state-title team expected back, including its top two pitchers Ava Livingston and Sofia Marshall. Livingston compiled an 18-1 record this past season.
Starting shortstop and a top hitter Graciela Dominguez was a junior this spring, as was starting third baseman and 6D North Region Player of the Year Katrina Swam, along with infielder Rome Castro. Starting outfielder Ayla Condill was a sophomore.
“We will have a lot of good players returning, so that will be a good starting point,” Madison coach Jim Adkins said.
Madison’s other springtime state team champion was the boys lacrosse squad. Top returners expected back are leading scorers and twin brothers Will and Mark Rubley, Caleb Smith, Carter Casto, Ollie Hau, Toby Kuhns and Ethan Hodge.
“There is enough there to have a strong team again,” Madison coach Aaron Solomon said.
Yorktown High School had two girls state team champions in the soccer and lacrosse squads.
The soccer team will lose eight seniors, of whom six were starters. The Patriots will return key starters Aminata Davis, Evelyn Casadaban, Talia Agrillo, Moira Flynn, Reese Montgomery and goalie Margaux Harms.
Plus, players will be joining the varsity from a junior varsity Yorktown team that finished with a 14-1-1 record this spring.
“The soccer talent that comes through Yorktown is amazing,” Yorktown coach Hannah Davis said.
In lacrosse, Yorktown is expected to return the likes of sisters Emily and Olivia Stafford, Libby LaPierre, Helene Lydon, Marin McCormack, Sophia Allenbaugh, Sydney Kaetzel, Allie Finkelstein, Mila Perez and goalies Victoria Carcillo, Caroline Storer and Emmy Cullinan, to name a few players.
“We will worry about next season then. This season we wanted a state title for our seniors,” Yorktown coach Jenny Tran said.
The Langley Saxons won this spring’s Class 6 boys soccer crown for the third time in program history.
Expected key players back attempting to help Langley defend that title will be Aidan Connoly, Nicholas Guagliano, Dante Tosado, Bryan Choe and Ryan Roncskevitz.
In tennis, the Langley girls and Oakton High boys won Class 6 state crowns.
Langley is expected to return top players Noelle Talarek and Arakai Henryson Gibbs from that team, as well as many other underclassmen.
Oakton will return Allen Wang and Kenny Jiang among its top players.
It’s always very hard to repeat as state champions. But with all seven of those teams expected to return key players, each certainly has the potential to repeat.
