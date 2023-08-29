Nate Ament has transferred from Colgan High School in Prince William County to the Highland School in Warrenton.

Highland athletic director Gary Leake said he received word Tuesday Ament was officially enrolled in the school following the application process needed for admission. Highland begins classes Sept. 5.

Ament, a 6-foot-7 junior small forward who played for Highland's summer-league team, is rated the No. 1 boys basketball recruit in Virginia for the class of 2025 by 247Sports and the No. 21 prospect overall.

Colgan’s Nate Ament ready for a breakout season If the name Nate Ament does not immediately resonate within the local high school boys basketball circle, join the club.

He has offers from Virginia, Maryland, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, LSU, Illinois, Penn State and Providence among others. He is scheduled to make an unofficial visit to Duke Sept. 16.

Highland is the defending state champion for Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II. Last season's roster included a number of former players at Prince William County high schools: Cameron Cole (Osbourn Park), Chancellor Perkins (Gar-Field) and Darrel Johnson (Patriot).

Cole was the VISAA Division II player of the year and Johnson was first-team all-state.

Highland's boys basketball team will enter its third year competing in the Metro Private School Conference. The league's other schools are Arundel Christian, Evergreen Christian School, Fairfax Christian School, Grace Brethren Christian School, Mt. Zion Prep Academy, National Christian Academy, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Rosedale Christian Academy, Shabach Christian Academy and Springdale Preparatory Academy.

For this upcoming season, Leake said Highland's boys basketball team has been invited to participate in the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina over Christmas Break as well as a tournament at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. Leake said Highland has no Division II schools on its roster.

Ament played for Colgan's varsity boys basketball team his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Last season, he averaged a team-high 18.2 points a game in earning first-team all-Cardinal District and Class 6 Region B honors. Colgan won a program-best 18 games last season. The Sharks' season ended when they lost to Class 6 state runner-up Patriot 63-50 in the region quarterfinals.