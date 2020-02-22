The results were a split for the top-seeded Madison Warhawks girls and boys basketball teams in the Feb. 21 championship games of the Concorde District tournaments.
The undefeated Madison girls (24-0) defended their title by overcoming some poor early shooting to rally from an eight-point third-period deficit to down the second-seeded Oakton Cougars, 49-41, at Centreville High School on Feb. 21. In the nightcap at the same venue, the Madison boys (16-7) lost to second-seeded Centreville, 50-44, as the Warhawks were hampered by 16 turnovers and poor first-half shooting in the high-school action.
The losses snapped winning streaks of four games for the Oakton girls (18-6) and five for the Madison boys.
Trailing Oakton at halftime, 20-14, Madison coach Kirsten Stone wasn't happy with her players during the break and let them know that.
"I told them we weren't playing team ball like we had been all season," Stone said. "So we weren't taking advantage of that. In the second half, we picked up the pace of the game, started attacking, got more aggressive driving to the basket and we made a shot. We didn't settle for jump shots."
Madison took control thanks to a 15-2 run that began at the end of the third period and continued into the fourth, building a 44-34 lead.
Tedi Makrigiorgos made three third-period three pointers and led Madison with 18 points. Alayna Arnolie scored 11 and had five rebounds; Mia Chapman scored 10 off the bench and had four boards; Grace Arnolie had five points, six rebounds and two steals; Kiera Kohler had four rebounds and three points; and Amalia Makrigiorgos had four rebounds, three steals and three assists to go with two points.
Madison shot 25 percent from the floor in the first half, then better at 35 percent in the second. Oakton shot 47 in the first, then 31 in the second.
For Oakton, Hannah Kaloi had a double-double with 17 points and 19 rebounds and Kara Vietmeyer scored 11 (nine in the first half) and had four rebounds.
The Madison boys led throughout the seesaw game (six ties, seven lead changes), falling behind for good at 39-37 early in the fourth quarter. Leading 45-42 with 52 seconds left, Centreville scored the next five points to pull away a bit. Centreville was 0-2 against Madison in regular-season play.
"Give them credit. Centreville's perimeter pressure defense created some challenges and issues, forced some turnovers and transition baskets for them," Madison boys coach Kevin Roller said. "That took us out of our offense at times to a degree."
In addition, the coach said poor first-half shooting (27 percent) and too many turnovers led to the loss.
Bo Kuhblank made three three-pointers and scored all of his 15 points in the second half to lead Madison in scoring. Logan Spafford had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds with three steals for the Warhawks; Soren Almquist scored nine, had six rebounds, four blocks and four assists; and Harrison Patel made two three-pointers and scored six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.