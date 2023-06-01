Kyndal Shuler scored her team-leading 18th goal of the season, and Battlefield withstood a second-half charge from Colonial Forge for a 2-0 win the Class 6 Region B girls soccer semifinal in Haymarket on Wednesday.

The Bobcats (15-1-3) clinched a berth in the state tournament with the victory, making their second consecutive trip after missing from 2017-21 the event they had won the three previous years.

The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw on March 22, the only game the Eagles (16-1-1) didn't win en route to an undefeated run through Commonwealth District play and the postseason.

Colonial Forge's stout defense helped to set the tempo of the match, with the chess match in the midfield frequently going their way while neither team generated many shot attempts in the first 40 minutes - just three each.

Battlefield coach Kevin Hilton described the Eagles as "well organized," and credited their efforts to keep moving the ball forward after the Bobcats took the lead.

"They just did a little better job of keeping the ball, they were winning 50/50 balls,” a visibly relieved Hilton said. “You could tell they had a lot of desire to win the match. Obviously our girls had a little bit more.”

Shuler, a freshman midfielder who was named co-Player of the Year in the Cedar Run District, broke through in the 27th minute, collecting a loose ball in front and beating Colonial Forge goalie Kris Auguste to her left.

"I saw Cammi [Beckmeyer] look up [and] I knew she was gonna play that ball and by the air of that ball, I knew it was going to go over that defender's head," Shuler said. "I was patient with it, I waited ... to then take it, tucked [it ]around the defender, and hit it far post where the goalie wasn't."

The Eagles registered six shot attempts in the second half, getting two of them on net, but Autumn Hottle’s insurance goal with less than two minutes left in the game put any lingering doubt to rest.

“We had our chances,” said Colonial Forge coach Brian Foley. “As I told the girls, this was a bounce-of-the-ball kind of game. That’s not to discredit Battlefield for their victory, but if that game gets played again, with not too much difference, there may be a different score on the board.” Colonial Forge entered Wednesday’s contest having outscored their opponents 118-7 on the season.

Battlefield hosts Colgan on Friday night for the regional championship, with the winner hosting the loser of Friday’s Region A final between Cosby and Floyd E. Kellam in the June 6 state quarterfinal and the runner-up traveling to that region’s champion.

Hilton is able to rest assured knowing that, even with a senior class of just four players, their collective leadership skills have paved the way for a potential return to the pinnacle of the state.

“We’ve had tremendous senior leadership this year,” he said. “We've got a small senior class, but they've been big in their efforts in [providing] leadership on the team, and it's helped to lift up the group.”