Madison state champs list

Being declared Class 6 state-tournament co-champions because the championship game was cancelled, some of the players with the Madison High School girls basketball team, above, gathered for a team photo. They are pointing at the list of state titles school teams have won over the years. The 2020 girls state hoop title eventually will be added to that list to join such championships previously won in 1991 and 1993. (Photo from Madison)

Playing a difficult schedule during the 2019-20 girls basketball season may have been a big reason for the Madison Warhawks’ big success and eventual Class 6 state co-championship.

Madison (28-1) was declared the Virginia High School League co-champs with the Edison Eagles when March 14 state-tournament title game was cancelled because of the COVID-19 virus.

During the campaign, Madison defeated opponents who combined to win nine various tournament championships of some type, and finished second in three. A number of those victories came on the road. Ten contests were close decisions decided by 12 points or fewer, two by just three points.

“Those were the kinds of teams you need to play and games you need to have to make you improve,” Madison coach Kirsten Stone said.

One of those victories came over C.H. Flowers from Prince George’s County, Md. Flowers finished 23-1, also having its postseason tournament shortened. Two other big wins were against perennial private-school power Georgetown Visitation, the second in the title game of the Title IX Holiday Tournament.

Other such victories over top public-school teams in Northern Virginia were two wins each against the McLean Highlanders (17-10), Chantilly Chargers (16-8) and district and region champion West Springfield Spartans (22-6); three over the Oakton Cougars (18-7); there was a triumph over the 6D North Region Tournament winner Marshall Statesmen (22-7); and wins over district champions West Potomac (18-6) and South Lakes (21-5).

There was a victory over 2017 region champion Langley (14-13) and successful results over W.T. Woodson (17-8) and Herndon (11-10).

Madison’s loss came to Marshall,  37-35, in the 6D North Region Tournament final. Madison defeated Marshall (22-7) earlier during the regular season.

There also was a 20-point win over region champion James River (24-3) in the state-tourney semifinals. 

