With a 7-5-1 overall record when the week began, the Potomac School Panthers were tied as the No. 8-ranked girls field hockey team in the Division I state private high-school poll.
Potomac School’s most recent victory was a 3-1 triumph over Meridian High School on Oct. 13.
Prior to that win, the Panthers lost to Bullis, 2-1 and routed Madeira, 5-1, which was the last victory in a four-match winning streak.
* The seedings are set for the Liberty District girls high-school field hockey tournament.
Among local teams, the Marshall Statesmen are seeded the highest at fourth with a 3-3 league mark. The Langley Saxons also are 3-3 and are seeded fifth.
Those teams were scheduled to play in a first-round game at Marshall.
With an 0-6 district record, the McLean Highlanders were seeded seventh.
Arlington’s Yorktown Patriots were seeded first with an undefeated 6-0 district mark.
The district-tournament championship match is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the higher seed. The district semifinalists advance to the 6D North Region tournament.
NOTE: In the annual neighborhood Rotary Cup game between Langley and McLean, Langley earned the 2022 trophy for the eighth straight season, winning by a 3-1 score this fall.
* In the Concorde District, the six-team tournament field is set with the defending champion Madison Warhawks (7-3) the No. 2 seed and the Oakton Cougars (7-3) as the No. 3.
Madison had a first-round bye, while Oakton was scheduled to host the No. 6 seed Chantilly Chargers (0-10) in a first-round match. Madison was scheduled to play Oakton or Chantilly in a semifinal match.
The South Lakes Seahawks (10-0) are the top seed.
The championship match is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the higher seed. The district semifinalists advance to the 6D North Region tournament.
