TOYS FOR TOTS DONATION: McLean Little League recently completed a Toys for Tots drive with more then 800 new toys donated and collected in the parking lot of the league’s Westmoreland Street complex. From there, the toys were donated to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.
The toy drive is an annual event held by the league, resulting in one of the best this fall.
GIRLS GOLF RESULTS: Alina Ho of Great Falls shot a two-round total of 82-74–156 to tie for 20th in the Bell National Division at the recent Peggy Kirk Bell Golf Tour Tournament of Champions in Pinehurst, N.C.
In the Prep Division, Great Falls resident Cameron Hiek shot 87-80–167 to tie for 23rd.
VIENNA LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION: Vienna Little League has opened registration for its spring baseball season at www.vll.org.
McLEAN LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION: McLean Little League has opened registration for its spring baseball and girls softball seasons at www.mcleanll.com.
