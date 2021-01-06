Some strong performances were recorded by members of the Langley Saxons and McLean Highlanders indoor track and field teams during opening meets of the winter season.
For the McLean boys, Kyle Jemison won the 500-meter dash in 1:08.87 and the 1,600 in 4:42.38.
Also for the McLean boys, Eric Mizusawa won the 55 hurdles in 8.49, Ian Kurg was second in the 55- and 300-dash races and Aramis Rolly placed second in the 1,600.
For the Langley boys, Jack Pinto was a double winner in the 55 dash (6.84) and 300 (37.39). Jackson Ellinger won the 1,000 (2:50.69), Boden Gentile was first in the 3,200 (10:23.39), Cole Withers won the high jump (5-2), William Ye took first in the long jump (16-8) and Travis Martin won the pole vault (7-feet) and was second in the long jump.
Second for Langley were Ashton Johns in the 1,000 and Ryan Fowler in the 3,200.
Langley won four relay races.
For the McLean girls, Thais Rolly won the 1,600 (5:31.96), Mary Steinbicher was first in the 300 (44.87) and Eva Grau won the 55 hurdles (10.18).
Aneka Andrews was second in the 300 and Kylie Keyson was second in the 500.
Leading the Langley girls was a first by Olivia Walke in the 55 dash (7.78), a first from Arielle Moore in the 500 (1:24.04), Elena Pesavento’s first in the 1,000 (3:30.74), Lilly Fowler’s victory in the 3,200 (12:38.66), Hala Gilbert’s win in the triple jump (25-5), and a first in the long jump (11-11) and second in the triple jump by Jaeda Fontaine-Rasaigh.
Maya Jindal was second in the 3,200 and the 4x200 relay won.
* Athletes from Marshall High School participated in a recent meet.
In girls action, Marshall’s Allison Gardner won the 55-meter dash in 7.84 seconds and was second in the 300, Emma Ford won the 300 (46.34), Elizabeth Epstein was first in the 500 (1:24.6), Sarah Pounder won the shot put (29-8) and Rai Young Kim was second, Avery Tarutani was first in the 55 hurdles (10.84) and Claire Lee was second in the 500. The 4x200 relay was first.
For the Marshall boys, Brock Palm won the shot put (35-71/2) and Maksim Piazza was second, Sebastian Malave won the 500 (1:08.6), Sean Sanders was first in the 1,000 (2:41), Jack Evans was second in the 3,200, Patrick Smith took second in the 500, Adam Sarnovsky was runner-up in the 55 dash and the 4x400 relay won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.