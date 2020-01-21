TRACK & FIELD: Washington-Liberty High School athletes had strong showings, with a number of victories, at the recent Liberty Premier Invitational at Liberty University.
In boys competition, W-L’s Liam McBride won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.6 seconds.
In the girls meet, Yasmeen Tinsley won the 55 hurdles (8.6), the triple jump (37-feet, 2-inches) and was second in the long jump to lead the way.
Giulia Mesa for W-L won the long jump (17-4), was third in the 55 hurdles and fifth in the triple jump. Rebecca Stewart of W-L was second in the 55 hurdles, and Anna Rupert was second in the 300.
The W-L girls 4x200 (1:46.67) and 4x400 (4:04.64) relays won.
* At the girls and boys Arlington County meets at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center, Bishop O’Connell’s Katherine Slovak was the lone double winner, finishing first in the 1,000-meters (3:32.14) and 1,600 (5:53.72).
The other winners in the girls competition were Washington-Liberty’s Celeste Clark (55 dash, 8.02), Yorktown’s Elena Horn (300, 46.14), W-L’s Clara Grimmelbein (500, 1:32.13), W-L’s Carmen Bunker (3,200, 13:20.07), W-L’s Nina Wilson (55 hurdles, 10.95), Yorktown’s Jessica Larsen (high jump, 4-8), O’Connell’s Lauren Collins (shot put, 31-51/2), W-L (4x200 relay, 2:02.12) and O’Connell (4x800 relay, 11:38.5).
Winning boys events were O’Connell’s Tyler Hines (55 dash, 7.16), Yorktown’s Liam Haley (300, 40.58), Wakefield’s Jose Garcia-Cruz (500, 1:15.53), Yorktown’s Ben Ingram (1,000, 2:59.25), O’Connell’s Yakob Kelly (1,600, 4:58.5), O’Connell’s Joseph Frankino (3,200, 11:28.54), Wakefield’s Ryan Rushton (55 hurdles, 9.41), Yorktown’s Dominic Lowe (high jump, 5-9), Wakefield’s John Stevenson (shot put, 36-1/2), Yorktown (4x200 relay, 1:42.4) and O’Connell (4x800 relay, 9:40.2).
Kelly was second in the 1,000.
SWIM AND DIVE: The Washington-Liberty Generals were swept by South Lakes in boys and girls meets Jan. 17. The girls lost 157-155 and the boys feel 183-129. Double winners in the meets for W-L were Adi Kambhampaty, Jack Mowery and Sean Conley. Other winners were divers Evan Brown and Ellie Joyce and swimmers Claire Mowery and Alexandra Browne. Second in races were Alexis Bonfield, Alice Bruce, Charlie Couture and Brooke Weiser.
The girls foursome of Mowery, Browne, Bonfield and Bruce won the 200 freestyle and medley relays.
* Yorktown lost to the Langley Saxons in boys and girls meets Jan. 17.
ICE HOCKEY: The Yorktown Patriots club team lost to Chantilly, 5-2, and defeated Westfield/Tuscarora, 11-3.
Against Chantilly, Jeremy Marino had a goal and one assist, Ricky McGolerick had a goal and Corey Wells one assist. Rowan Foose made 24 saves.
In the win, Robbie Spadetti had three goals, Marino had two goals and one assist, Scott Samples had a goal and two assists, McGolerick had three assists, and Shane Spadetti netted two goals.
Dean Jones, Josh Litterst and Simon Kluger each had one goal and Joseph Ramos, Dillon Segal, Sam Sheldon and Connor Ransom each had one assist. Foose made 17 saves.
WAKEFIELD COACHING POSITIONS: Wakefield High is accepting applications for junior varsity girls softball, junior varsity assistant girls softball, varsity assistant girls softball, junior varsity boys soccer and junior varsity girls lacrosse. Contact Nate Hailey at (703) 228-6733 or e-mail nathel.hailey@apsva.us. for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.