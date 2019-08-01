A number of Arlington Travel Baseball youth teams had significant success in various tournaments.

* The age 9-under Arsenal went 5-1 to win the Beach Sizzling Showdown. In the championship game, the Arsenal avenged an earlier loss to the Avon Grove Bulldogs, winning 10-0.

In that contest, several players had multiple hits. Dylan Stone threw a no-hitter and earned the tournament MVP award.

The other players were Max Blumburg, Gunnar Chapman, Brady Doster, Nathan Harvey, Quentin Inglis, Tommy Keane, Cameron Kreger, Will McKeever, Nathaniel Moseley, Nicolas Nimerala, Caulder Pickard, Kayden Ragsdale and Carter Stern. The coaches were Josh DiDonato, Richie Pacheco, Keith Stone and Nick Nimerala.

In the Keys for Soldiers Tournament, the Arsenal won that title as well.

After losing their first game, the Arsenal bounced back to win four straight games in two days, defeating Stars Baseball-Nardone, 22-14, in the final.

* After losing their first game, the 10-under Arsenal White won their next three to win the Silver Bracket championship of the HCYP Tournament.

Players for the White were Tyler Flint-Steinig, Lionel Gannon, Jacob Geisler, Cade James, Ben Keppler, Thomas Neyman, Chase Patterson, Noah Petty, Andrew Ross, Noah Starck and Ryan Sullivan. Coaches were Richie Pacheco and Jeremy James.

* The 12-under Arsenal Blue finished with strong performances in two tournaments.

The Arsenal took second at the Atlantic Coast Baseball Wood Bat World Series in Pittsburgh with a 6-1-1 record. The team followed by winning the USSSA Battle of the Bats Tournament in Columbia, Md., with a 3-1 mark.

The players were Beau Branch, Billy Weber, Coby Casalengo, Dereje Reichert, Grant Buckley, Jack Couture, Jack Roosa, Matthew Van Sice, Owen Woodward, Peter Boerstling, Riley Sagana, and Sean Guffey. Coaches were Glenn Swanson and Sam Fox.