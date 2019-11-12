Three Arlington Travel Baseball teams won their final competition of the fall season at the 9-under, 10-under and 12-under age groups, capturing the Northern Virginia Travel Baseball League End of Season Tournament.
* The 9-under Arlington Arsenal Blue went 4-0. In the championship game, Arlington topped the Falls Church Copperheads 17-2.
Players for the Blue were Jackson Davis, Bryce Decker, Liam Glynn, Luke Guffey, Cameron Kreger, Zack Liu-Bailey, Thomas Neyman, Nick Nimerala, Henry Porter, Kayden Ragsdale, Jack Trumble and Matt Wollfley. Josh DiDonato coached the team to a 17-1 fall record.
* The Arlington Arsenal 10-under Blue won the Gold Division, defeating the Falls Church Copperheads 9-3 in the semi-finals, then the Southwestern Youth Association Mets, 6-3, in the finals.
The team received strong pitching and defense, with Dylan Stone and Sam Graf each throwing near-complete games in the semifinals and finals, respectively. Max Blumberg pitched in relief to finish both games.
Other players for the 10-under championship Blue team were Steven Brogan, Gunner Chapman, Brady Doster, Talon Duce, Nathan Harvey, Tommy Keane, Will McKeever, Nate Moseley and Carter Stern. Mark Nersasian was the head coach and Keith Stone an assistant.
* The Arlington 12-under Blue finished first in the Gold Division by going 5-0. In the championship game, the Blue defeated the Mount Vernon Mavericks, 5-1.
The Blue used eight pitchers – Cooper Colucia, Anthony Rucker, Ian Parrish, J.T. White, Noah Haught, Noah Hitzig, Kailen Hackmann and Hank Thomson. Henry Gerber and Ian Parrish hit back-to-back home runs in one game, and Gerber added another long-ball.
Other players for the 12-under champions were Blake Rucker, Nicolas Rohrbach, Owen Quentin and Jack Woda. The coaches were Glenn Swanson and Sam Fox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.