Three former players with the Arlington Soccer Association recently have been called up to the El Salvador men’s national team.
Nelson Flores Blanco, Jeremy Garay and Robinson Aguirre are on the roster for La Selecta. The trio from Northern Virginia has been training in Fairfax with El Salvador.
Flores Blanco, 23, has had a pair of appearances in World Cup qualifiers this past year. He has played professionally for teams in San Diego and Oakland and spent three years with the D.C. United Academy Team.
“We’re all grateful for the opportunity and we all came out of Arlington, so it is a blessing. It is super-rare to say that from a club,” Flores Blanco aid.
Garay, 19, is currently in his fourth season with Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship League. He signed a contract with D.C. United in 2021 and has played in 19 games for Loudoun United this year.
“Arlington Soccer was a huge stepping stone for me,” Garay said. “That’s where I took the next steps in my development and I’m thankful I went there.”
Aguirre, 17, is making his second appearance with the El Salvador national team.
“Arlington is always in my heart. It has never left,” Aguirre said. “From the first day I was with them to the last day, I improved tremendously in every aspect of my game. I feel like it helped me accomplish many goals.”
