Tristan Evans-Trujillo’s business-like approach has helped him during a challenging college recruiting process.

In the offseason, the Freedom-Woodbridge senior quarterback visited eight Division I colleges (Davidson, St. Thomas, Columbia, Princeton. Yale, Harvard, Brown and VMI) and two Division II schools (Valdosta State and UNC-Pembroke) in hopes of at least securing a roster spot if not a scholarship offer.

Some invited him to their camps. Others he wanted to check out himself. But in each case, the reaction was the same. Evans-Trujillo said the college coaches were friendly, wishing him good luck for the upcoming season, but were non-committal in saying anything more.

With a 4.15 grade-point average, Evans-Trujillo is set academically. He said the main reason for the lack of follow-up interest is his height. At 5-10, those colleges believe he isn’t tall enough to play at their respective level.

Evans-Trujillo said ideally he wants to play Division I, but he’s willing to go anywhere. He has received offers so far from two Division II schools – Fairmont State (W.Va.) and Allen (S.C.) – as well as from Division III Stevenson (Md.).

“It’s a mixture of emotions,” Evans-Trujillo said. “I’m angry, but if the [colleges] don’t want me, that’s fine. There’s nothing I can do about that.”

Evans-Trujillo credits his Christian faith with keeping him grounded. He prays for wisdom and favor and most of all faith to push through. Ultimately, he knows God is in control and there’s no need to worry about anything.

That’s why his favorite Bible verse is Matthew 19:26: “With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

“Something great in the end will come,” Evans-Trujillo said.