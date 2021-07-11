With a close 214-206 road victory over the Overlee Flying Fish on July 10, the Tuckahoe Tigers (4-0) clinched at least a share of the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s Division 1 championship.
The Tigers can win the title outright with a 5-0 record by defeating the Highlands Swim Club’s Whomping Turtles (1-3) in an all-McLean showdown July 17 at Tuckahoe, which last won the Division 1 crown in 1975, according to NVSL records.
Tuckahoe last defeated Overlee in 2003, the summer Overlee finished 0-5 in Division 1. The Tigers have finished third at 3-2 in Division 1 the past four seasons, but have now defeated four-time defending champion Chesterbrook and Overlee in consecutive weeks to put themselves in position to win the 2021 crown.
Tuckahoe’s last division title at any level was in 2009 when the Tigers won Division 2 at 5-0.
Overall, Tuckhaoe has won four Division 1 crowns, with the others in 1970, 1972 and 1975.
In the win over Overlee, double race winners for Tuckahoe were Danielle Hughes, Catherine Hughes, Lucas Lopez and Hunter Zipperer. Single winners were Audrey Kelly, Lily Flint, Nora Bartkowski, Nellie Bartkowski, Ella English, Tenley Bretzfield, Esme Haggard, James Ewing, Hugh McFalls, Vikas Chawla, Nolan Dunkel, Grant Nielsen and Kyle Koay.
Tuckahoe’s head coach is Torey Ortmayer, who was a standout swimmer for Overlee.
