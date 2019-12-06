Torey Ortmayer, the head swimming and diving coach at Yorktown High School, recently was named the new summertime head swimming coach for the Tuckahoe Tigers of the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
Tuckahoe of McLean competes in Division 1 along with perennial powers Overlee of Arlington and Chesterbrook of McLean. Ortmayer is a former swimmer and assistant coach for Overlee.
For many years in Division 1, Tuckahoe has finished third with a 3-2 record behind Chesterbrook and Overlee, with its two losses against those teams. The Tigers were third at 3-2 this past summer, losing to second-place Overlee and champion Chesterbrook.
Ortmayer is hoping to change those results. The NVSL season begins in June.
At Tuckahoe, he will coach against swimmers he now coaches at Yorktown during the winter high-school season.
Ortmayer was a standout swimmer and water polo player at Gonzaga High School, then participated in both sports at Occidental College in Los Angeles, where he graduate in 2016.
