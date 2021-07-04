Until Saturday July 3, the last time the Tuckahoe Tigers defeated their McLean rival Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks in Northern Virginia Swimming League action was in 1991.
Tuckahoe won this year’s meet, 223.5-196.5, snapping a 22-match winning streak, spanning five seasons, for the four-time Division 1 champions Tiger Sharks.
The win left Tuckahoe tied for first place in Division 1 with Arlington’s Overlee Flying Fish (3-0). The teams meet at Tuckahoe on July 10 at 9 a.m. in a showdown for the No. 1 spot.
Although it had been 30 years since Tuckahoe defeated Chesterbrook, the teams didn’t meet each season during that time, because they often were in different divisions.
Tuckahoe is now in position to finish higher than third place in Division 1, a spot it held the last four seasons.
“That third-place hole has been hard to get out of,” said first-year Tuckahoe coach Torey Ortmayer, who is also Yorktown High School’s head swimming coach.
Ortmayer thought an important factor in defeating Chesterbrook was surviving and overcoming the first eight races, when the Tigers Sharks built a lead and gained momentum.
“After that, a lot of close race and things came our way, and it got better and better,” Orymayer said.
The Tigers also overcame a two-hour delay during the meet after a Chesterbrook swimmer got sick in the pool, resulting in a sanitizing portocol.
“We didn’t know how things would go after that delay,” Ortmayer said.
Leading Tuckahoe in the meet were double race winners Isabella Cota-Robles, Esem Haggard, Danielle Hughes, Catherine Hughes, Owen Glasser, Hunter Zipperer, James Ewing and Lucas Lopez. Single winners were Max Gelman, Nolan Bartkowski, Vikas Chawla, Calvin Heath, Nolan Dunel, Grant Nielsen, Maddie Nielsen, Tenley Bretzfield, Nellie Bartkowski and Lily Flint.
Grant Nielsen, Maddie Nielsen, Nellie Bartkowski, Dunkel, Heath, Gelman and Flint also finished second, along with Victor Rodriguez, Dominic Leiss, Owen Thomas in two races and Adam Gelman.
Josie Gieseman and Ella English each had a second and a fourth for Tuckahoe.
Chesterbrook’s one double winner was Manuel Maher. Single winners were Annabelle Francis, Caroline Burgeson, Isabelle Bernasek, Eleanor Hook, McKenzie Cory, Chiara Mizzo, Islay Hamilton, Taylor Shen, Andrew Lohman, Jack Perlish, Matthew Rose and Tayler Lentine.
The teams each won six relays.
