Dan Bruton faces an unusual situation as Gainesville High School prepares for its third football season.

The Cardinals may have too many players try out this season. And if that’s the case, Bruton will have the unpleasant task of cutting players.

“I’ve never been in this situation before,” said Bruton, who also served as head coach at Forest Park and Briar Woods high schools before starting the Gainesville program. “I don’t want to cut.”

Gainesville could have 120 players for all three levels (freshman, junior varsity and varsity). And it’s possible Gainesville will reach that number without having to make cuts.

But it’s also possible that the Cardinals will exceed 130 players. If that happens, it becomes a safety issue because the school doesn’t have enough equipment for that level of demand.

As practices officially begin this week, Bruton has planned for both contingencies. If the numbers are too high, Bruton said he would do at least two rounds of cuts, the first coming before the players don pads and the second when they do after the first three days of practice.

Last season, Gainesville had 127 players, with teams at each level. But only eight were seniors. Even with some additional turnover because of players choosing not to return, available roster spots remain at a premium.

The situation puts Gainesville in an enviable position compared to many other programs that are seeing their numbers decline to the point where in some cases they have only enough players for a varsity team.

In addition to losing only a few players, Bruton attributes the higher than usual turnout to Gainesville being a new school.

The Cardinals also have high expectations after going 4-6 in their first varsity season. Bruton won’t say more, but it’s clear Gainesville could contend for one of the eight playoff spots if certain things fall their way.

“Age-wise, we were a junior varsity team,” Bruton said. “But skill-wise we had some high level kids.”

That starts with the return of leading rusher Koven Smith and receiver Aidan McClafferty. Both were first-team all-Cedar Run District selections last season. Smith, who has a scholarship offer from Syracuse University, finished with 1,125 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, while McClafferty, who has five scholarship offers, caught 46 passes for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns.

A junior, Smith did not attend college camps so he could deal with an injury. But Bruton expects Smith to generate more interest once the season begins.

Last season’s starting quarterback, junior Joshua Barido (1,262 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes), announced July 14 on Twitter that he is transferring to Life Christian Academy outside Richmond.

But Bruton feels good about Gainesville’s two returning quarterbacks: junior Colton Kilmer and sophomore David Howell.

The 6-foot-2 Kilmer showcased his abilities in the Cardinals’ 33-32 overtime win over Osbourn in their regular-season finale.

Replacing Barido after he broke his wrist in the first quarter, Kilmer threw five touchdown passes and finished the game 17 of 25 passing for 261 yards. His final scoring throw was the eventual game-winner on Gainesville’s first possession in overtime.

Howell saw limited playing time after breaking his collarbone in a scrimmage against Westfield. But Bruton sees promise in Howell.

Kilmer, meanwhile, played wherever Bruton asked him to go. Sometimes, he lined up at linebacker, others defensive line or long-snapper. But quarterback is his preferred position.

“Based on what I’ve seen, I feel good about what we have,” Bruton said.

In a break from the past, Bruton will turn quarterback coaching duties over to someone else this season so he can concentrate more on head coaching responsibilities.

Preston Conder is Gainesville’s new quarterbacks coach. Conder is a former quarterback for Division II Arkansas Tech University who spent a season as a student assistant under Hugh Freeze at the University of Mississippi’s football team. Conder is the campus pastor for New Life Christian Church’s Linton Hall campus in Bristow.

Gainesville’s only other coaching changes were at defensive coordinator and defensive backs.

Tre Cage, who worked as a defensive assistant last season at Battlefield, takes over for Van Graves as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator. Graves stepped down to concentrate on his day job.

Matt Bess replaces Chris Williams in the secondary. Williams opted to focus on teaching and his family.

With so many players returning, Bruton likes the direction his program is taking.

“We knew we were going to be young and take our licks,” Bruton said. “But we weren’t going to sacrifice the future for the present. We wanted to learn how to compete and be ready for the future.”