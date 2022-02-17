Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.