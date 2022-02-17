It took a little more than three weeks, but Alayna Arnolie joined her twin sister, Grace, as a career 1,000-point scorer for the Madison Warhawks girls high-school basketball team.
The senior reached the milestone the night of Feb. 16 when host and top seed Madison routed the Westfield Bulldogs, 64-27, in a semifinal game of the Concorde District tournament. Alayna Arnolie scored 17 points and made three three-pointers in the win, giving her 1,004 career points and more than 140 career three-pointers. She scored her 1,000th point in the third period. She also had three steals in the win.
In an earlier game this season on Jan. 22 against West Potomac that also was at Madison, Grace Arnolie scored her 1,000th point. Grace Arnolie has some 1,082 points entering the Feb. 18 district-tournament championship game.
Grace Arnolie will play college basketball at Brown University and Alayna Arnolie at Gettysburg College.
The sisters have helped the two-time defending Class 6 state champion Madison team to a 20-2 record this season, including 12 straight wins as it enters the district final.
Also in Madison’s semifinal win over Westfield, Grace Arnolie scored 11 points, had eight rebounds and four steals; Kiera Kohler had 12 points and six rebounds; Mia Chapman had eight points and two blocks; Sarah Link scored eight and had five rebounds and four steals; and Kayla Dixon had six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Madison led 30-8 at halftime and had 17 steals in the win.
The Warhawks face the No. 2 seed Oakton Cougars (19-3) in the district final at 6 p.m. at Centreville High School on Feb. 18. Madison defeated Oakton twice by 33 points in regular-season action.
Oakton topped No. 3 seed South Lakes, 34-26, in the other Feb. 16 district semifinal.
