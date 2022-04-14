Two Arlington Angels gymnasts earned multiple Level 8 gold medals at the recent Region 7 Championships in Virginia Beach.
Sevi Reid and Piper Cannon, Arlington residents who train at YMCA Arlington, competed against nearly 400 of the top Level 8 gymnasts from six mid-Atlantic states.
Reid, 15, finished first in the all-around with a 37.85 score, as well as winning the balance beam (9.425) and floor exercise (9.675) and placing second place on vault (9.55), and tying for 10th on the uneven bars (9.2) in the Senior 5 division.
Cannon, 16, was first on floor with a 9.7 in the Senior 7 division. That was the fifth highest floor score of the entire competition at all levels. She tied for second on vault (9.525) and tied for fourth on the beam (9.075). She had an 8.55 on the bars. Her all-around score was a fifth-place 36.85.
Reid and Cannon now advance to the YMCA National competition in June.
The two gymnasts are coached by Nancy Nunez.
“Throughout the pandemic, these young athletes had to jump through numerous hurdles, including training at gyms over an hour away, to maintain and advance their strength and skills,” YMCA Arlington director Joe D’Emidio said. “This weekend their hard work and dedication were recognized at the highest competition for level 8 gymnasts.”
Also at the meet, Olivia Hejl of the Arlington Aerials won the floor (9.625) in the Senior 4 division and was fourth in the all-around (37.40). The Aerials’ Mara Gerardi was third on the floor (9.525) at Senior 7.
