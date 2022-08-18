Arlington residents Marie Gagliano and Noa Kammerman, members of the Arlington Girls Softball Association Sage travel program, recently were invited to participate in the United States Specialty Sports Association’s week-long All-American Games in Viera, Fla.
The event invited 2,000 fastpitch softball players from around the U.S. to participate in competitions to showcase their talents.
The two played in the 12-year-old division on different teams – Gagliano as a pitcher and a catcher and Kammerman as an outfielder and middle infielder. Gagliano’s Mustangs team won the tournament with a 6-1-1 record, and she was chosen the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
In the championship game, Gagliano pitched in relief and caught for two innings, throwing out a runner trying to steal second base.
