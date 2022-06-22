McLean High School graduate Griffin Stieg recently was chosen to the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings High School All-Region 2 overall team as a pitcher for his performance on the field during the spring campaign.
The hard-throwing right-handed pitcher and Virginia Tech commit compiled a 9-1 record and threw three complete games to help the Highlanders win the Liberty District tournament. He was 2-0 in the playoffs this past season for McLean, with three starts.
With the bat, Stieg also belted multiple home runs.
The listings feature the top high-school players in the nation from eight different regions. All-Region selections are eligible for All-America team honors, which will be announced later this month.
McLean resident Nick Morabito, a 2022 Gonzaga College High School graduate, also was selected to the same Region 2 team. He was chosen as an outfielder.
Morabito batted .545 with 12 home runs, 10 doubles and six triples this past season, helping Gonzaga win conference and city championships. He also is a Virginia Tech commit.
Morabito and Stieg were two of five players chosen from Virginia.
