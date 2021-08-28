For Jack Hoeymans and Zach Perkins, their strong performances during this summer’s local Northern Virginia College League validated what the baseball players previously achieved during the spring’s collegiate campaign.
Perkins, a Madison High School graduate, pitched and hit for the Gators during the summer’s short July season, helping the squad finish second in the league’s tournament.
On the mound, the left-handed Perkins pitched 22 innings with 24 strikeouts. He started the tournament-championship game and took the loss against the Chili Dogs, coached by Mark Gjormand, his former coach at Madison.
“Zach had a strong season and we knew he would be as tough as he could be on the mound against us,” Gjormand said.
Two of Perkins’ best summer pitching outings came when he struck out six in 42/3 innings and also fanned a half dozen in five frames during regular-season contests.
With the bat for the Gators, Perkins hit .452 with five home runs, three doubles, driving in 12 runs and walking eight times. During one 14-game stretch, Perkins hit safely in 11 games, had a .576 average with five home runs.
In the preceding spring college season for the Division III Washington and Lee University team, the sophomore pitcher/outfielder had a 1-1 record with one save on the mound in 182/3 innings with 20 strikeouts.
With the bat, Perkins hit .348. That included two home runs, four triples, seven doubles and 21 RBI.
Perkins was a second team Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection.
Hoeymans, a Langley High School graduate, played for the Hot Wings during the summer college season. The outfielder batted .304. He had one homer and three doubles, drove in 10 runs, stole five bases and walked nine times. Hoeymans also pitched a little, fanning four in one 31/3 inning scoreless and one-hit effort.
Prior to the college campaign, Hoeymans was a freshman player for the two-year Potomac State College team in West Virginia. He earned a spot on the roster after a strong performance last summer in the same college league.
In that 2021 season for Potomac State, Hoeymans batted .316 with five home runs, four doubles, 13 walks and 22 RBI. In nine appearances and 19 innings on the mound, the right-hander was 1-0 with four saves, had a 3.79 earned run average and struck out 16.
