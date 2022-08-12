Ian Babey and Josh Gjormand certainly worked in a wide variety of baseball during the 2022 season, as the local players each were members of four different teams over the course of seven months.
Each started their seasons playing for college teams – Babey as a freshman right-handed pitcher for the Community College of Baltimore County, Essex, and Gjormand as a junior left-handed pitcher/first baseman for the University of Lynchburg.
Then, during the summer, each played for three more teams.
Until early July, the 6-foot Babey played for the Windy Hill Whales of the Beach Collegiate Baseball League in Myrtle Beach. When that season ended, he played for the Vienna Post 180 American Legion team, then pitched in a couple of contests for the Maryland State Crabfest in the 77th annual All-American Amateur Baseball Association tournament in Johnstown, Pa.
Babey threw four innings for the Crabfest. He allowed one earned run, struck out two and took a loss.
The South Lakes High School graduate compiled a 3-0 record for Vienna Post 180, helping the team win the District 17 regular-season and tournament titles. For Windy Hill in the four-week league, Babey pitched 27 innings, including two complete-game shutouts.
He had a 2-0 record with one save in 202/3 innings, with 28 strikeouts for Essex, making 13 appearances.
Babey hopes to move on to pitch at a four-year college in the future.
Gjormand, a Madison High graduate, started the year playing for the Division III Lynchburg team. He batted .347 and had 20 RBI for the team, and made one pitching appearance.
During the summer months, the 5-10 Gjormand played for the Chili Dogs of the Northern Virginia College League, where he was one of the top pitchers with multiple wins. He also was a member of an MVP International college baseball team that participated in a few games in Europe.
Gjormand then concluded summer play by making two impromptu relief pitching appearances for the Burlington Sock Puppets of the collegiate baseball Appalachia League. He threw four innings, allowed one earned run and struck out four for the Sock Puppets. He worked three innings with three strikeouts in one of those outings.
Gjormand joined Burlington for its final couple of regular-season games when the team was short on pitching. He was recommended as an emergency replacement by Lynchburg head coach Lucas Jones and pitching coach Travis Beazley, because they knew Gjormand pitched well for the Chili Dogs.
Burlington lost in the league’s tournament-championship game to Kingsport. Madison High graduate Ryan Murphy, a former teammate with Gjormand at the school, was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the title game.
The right-handed pitcher started and allowed just one earned run and two hits, while striking out five in five innings of work to get the win for Kingsport.
